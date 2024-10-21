Arsenal’s dealings in the transfer market have allowed Mikel Arteta’s side to challenge for the Premier League title over the last couple of years, coming within touching distance of ending their two-decade wait for a title.

Signings of players such as Gabriel and William Saliba have undoubtedly improved the backline, helping the Gunners register the best defensive record of any side in England’s top-flight last season.

Arteta’s men only conceded 29 times in their 38 matches, but it wasn’t enough as they finished two points behind eventual champions Manchester City, with hope of going one better this season.

This summer saw the club bolster their defence even further with the addition of Riccardo Calafiori, with the Italian scoring a screamer against Pep Guardiola’s side just a couple of games into his Arsenal career.

However, not all of the Gunners’ recent additions have been a success, as to be expected, but some more than others have ended up costing the club a pretty penny in recent times.

Arsenal’s transfer window in summer 2019

The summer of 2019 saw the arrival of the aforementioned Saliba from French side Marseille, with the defender now looking to be worth every penny of his £27m fee.

However, the hierarchy also completed a £72m deal for winger Nicolas Pepe from Lille - a club-record deal at the time, but a transfer that would prove to be a complete disaster.

The Ivorian would only make 122 appearances in North London, scoring just 27 times - rapidly falling down the pecking order after Arteta’s arrival just a few months into Pepe’s time in England’s capital.

He would subsequently depart the Emirates on a free transfer last summer, ending his four-year tenure - spending his final campaign on loan at Nice before having his contract terminated.

David Luiz was just another player who was signed, in an attempt to provide a steady experienced option to prevent the club from sliding down the Premier League table.

However, the Brazilian’s move would also be a disaster, only making 73 appearances - which included a torrid display against Manchester City which saw him score an own goal before being sent off for a second bookable offence.

Despite the lack of impact by the aforementioned duo, there’s another addition who’s failed to impress, often struggling with injury issues at the Emirates.

Kieran Tierney’s market value in 2024

After joining the Gunners for £25m from Celtic under Unai Emery, there were high expectations on left-back Kieran Tierney to be a success in North London, but unfortunately, injuries have plagued his stint at the club.

The 27-year-old - who presenter Adam Keys described as “phenomenal” - had a strong start to life at the Emirates, making 24 appearances in his debut campaign, but his injury record has constantly plagued him in recent years.

His standstill in development saw the club bolster the department with the additions of Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko over the past couple of seasons, with the Scotsman facing a huge task in regaining his place.

The £110k-per-week earner spent last season on loan at LaLiga outfit Real Sociedad but suffered the same fate with his injury issues restricting him to just 20 appearances in the league.

Kieran Tierney's stats since joining Arsenal in 2019/20 Season Games Goals Assists 2019/20 24 1 4 2020/21 38 2 4 2021/22 28 1 3 2022/23 36 1 2 2023/24 1 0 0 Total: 124 5 13 Stats via Transfermarkt

As a result, the full-back has seen his value take a nose dive, with Tierney now only valued at £8m as per Transfermarkt - a drop of £17m after his transfer to Arteta’s side five years ago.

Given his lack of impact due to his fitness problems, the Spaniard could look to offload him in the coming months to allow for added investment in his first-team squad.

There’s no denying the defender’s talents, but unfortunately, his setbacks have become too frequent, which could see the hierarchy cash in to avoid losing any more money on their £25m investment, which they must now regret given what has happened since his move to London.