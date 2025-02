After two seasons of coming painfully close, there was hope and expectation that this year would finally be Arsenal's year.

Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case, as with over half of the campaign played, Mikel Arteta's side are six points off Liverpool in the Premier League and out of both the League Cup and FA Cup.

Worse yet, with Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Jesus out injured, the team looks incredibly light in attack.