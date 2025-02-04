The mood around Arsenal on Sunday night was a brilliant one.

Mikel Arteta's side not only beat Manchester City but utterly demolished them 5-1, and while the pick of the goals came from Hale End graduates Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, Kai Havertz also scored a brilliant curler of his own.

However, for everything the German did right against the champions, he also missed a golden opportunity in the first half, an opportunity which reaffirmed why so many fans were desperate for the club to pull the trigger and sign a striker before the transfer window slammed shut last night.

Alas, despite plenty of links, including some particularly strong ones to Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins, the club did not get themselves a new number nine, and what's worse is the fact that they sold one in the summer who's now outscoring Havertz and the Englishman.

Arsenal's striker search

Had you asked Arsenal fans what area of the squad needed to be strengthened last summer, we bet a significant portion of them would've said striker, yet the club clearly felt differently and opted to sign Riccardo Calafiori, Neto, Raheem Sterling and Mikel Merino.

However, the team's need for a reliable number nine only became more evident as the campaign progressed, and when Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus both went down with long-term injuries within a few weeks of each other, it could be said the team were in a full-blown crisis at the top of the pitch.

So it was hardly a surprise when the club started to be linked with a whole host of tremendously exciting strikers last month.