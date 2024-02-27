Arsenal are enjoying another brilliant season in the Premier League under former player Mikel Arteta, with his side currently sitting just two points off leaders Liverpool with 12 games remaining.

Arteta's side have only lost four times in the league so far this campaign, with the Gunners boasting the best defensive record in the division - conceding just 23 times in the 26 league games so far this season.

The North London side have also kept ten clean sheets in the Premier League - two more than any other side, with Arteta's side adopting Sir Alex Ferguson's quote that "attacking wins you games, defending wins you titles".

One player has been crucial in the club's attempts to end their 20-year drought without a Premier League title after his summer arrival at the Emirates. However, his time could soon be coming to an end in Arsenal red.

Aaron Ramsdale's record at Arsenal

David Raya joined the Gunners on loan with an option to buy last summer, with the Spaniard being crucial in Arsenal's attempts to get one over Manchester City after their title battle last season.

Aaron Ramsdale has subsequently dropped down the pecking order, with the former Bournemouth 'keeper now becoming Arteta's second-choice behind the in-form Raya.

The "phenomenal" 25-year-old - as dubbed by David Seaman, has made 88 appearances since his debut for the club in 2021. However, only five of those have come in the Premier League this season, with Ramsdale suffering as a result of Raya's arrival.

Very few would have predicted this turn of events on the back of last season, with Ramsdale earning a spot in the PFA Team of the Year after helping Arsenal finish as runner-up behind Manchester City.

During his two and a half years in London, he's kept 28 clean sheets for the Gunners in England's top flight, form that saw him become a regular in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

It's clear from his time at the Gunners that Ramsdale is a top-quality Premier League 'keeper and is way too good to sit on the substitute bench week in and week out, with the club potentially wanting to off-load the 25-year-old due to his high weekly wage.

Wage Burners Football FanCast's Wage Burners series explores the salaries of the modern-day game.

How much Aaron Ramsdale has cost Arsenal

The Stoke-on-Trent-born goalkeeper joined Arsenal for a deal totaling £30m including add-ons from relegated Sheffield United during the summer of 2021.

His four-year deal saw him earn £110k a week, a figure that is £10k a week more than teammate and flavour of the month Jorginho, who has enjoyed a positive spell in the Gunners' midfield of late, notably winning the Man of the Match award last time out against Newcastle.

Arsenal's highest earners Player Weekly wage #1 Kai Havertz £280k #2 Gabriel Jesus £265k #3 Declan Rice £240k #4 Martin Odegaard £240k #5 Thomas Partey £200k #6 Bukayo Saka £195k #7 William Saliba £190k #8 Gabriel Martinelli £180k Sourced via Capology.

The 'keeper has spent over two-and-a-half years in the capital accumulating over £15m in wages - taking the total price of his deal to £45m since his move from the Blades.

With Ramsdale still having 28 months left on his deal, Sporting Director Edu may look to move him on in the summer whilst his transfer value is still at its peak, subsequently clearing some money off the Gunners' expensive wage bill.

He was linked with a move to Chelsea and Nottingham Forest during the January window, with Arsenal unable to find a replacement for Ramsdale. However, the summer will give both parties a good chance to complete a move away from the Emirates, allowing the talented 'keeper to develop his game further.