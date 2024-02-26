As Arsenal began the cycle of 2024 Mikel Arteta's men looked like a belegaured outfit. The goals certainly weren't flowing and neither were the victories.

Across that New Year period the Spanaird's side lost three straight games in which they scored just once.

It was a run of form that pales in comparison to the current purple patch they find themselves in now.

Arsenal have won their last six games in the Premier League and have scored 25 goals in the process. Such a run means they now have the best goal difference in the division, although they are still bettered for points by holders Manchester City and recently crowned Carabao Cup champions Liverpool.

That said, they have put themselves in with a remarkable chance of winning the title come May and they have done so without some key men too.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has missed the last three matches through injury while Gabriel Jesus only returned to the bench against Newcastle last Saturday after sitting out three league games of his own with a knee problem.

However, there have also been some long-term issues, notably to summer signing Jurrien Timber and midfield enforcer Thomas Partey. The former will no doubt have a bright future at the club but for the latter, his time in London could soon be coming to an end.

Why Arsenal need to sell Thomas Partey

Back in the summer transfer window of 2020 Arsenal made a big effort to land Partey from Atletico Madrid.

It was a long pursuit and one that ended on transfer deadline when the Gunners paid the Ghanaian's £45m release clause.

Now, that feels like a bargain and compared to the £105m for Declan Rice, it certainly is. By signing the midfielder Arsenal thought they'd acquired their next Patrick Vieira and for many years he showed what a powerful and technically gifted weapon he is.

Partey's Arsenal career in numbers Season Games Goals Assists Matches missed 2020/21 36 0 3 21 2021/22 26 2 1 14 2022/23 40 3 0 4 2023/24 5 0 0 26 Stats via Transfermarkt.

Partey has a set of unique qualities. Not only can he break up the play with relative ease, but his range of passing is a joy to behold. He might not contribute much to the attacking phases of play in the final third but he is often the man to start the charge.

Let's him somewhat of a quarterback if you will. He sprays passes from deep and sets Arsenal's forward players in motion. It's those attributes that have seen him labelled an "unbelievable" asset by Yaya Toure.

With the arrival of Rice, Arteta hasn't really missed that but the idea of him playing beside their record buy is a rather sumptuous thought. It's just a shame we're unlikely to see that.

Why? Well, a wretched injury record, the emergence of Jorginho and a contract that expires in 2025. It means that if Arsenal want to receive a penny for his signature then they'll need to cash in when the summer window opens.

So far this term he has played just 251 minutes in the league and hasn't been seen in Arsenal colours since the 1-0 win over Manchester City all the way back in October. Bizarrely, he was even fielded at right-back for his first three appearances of the campaign.

That intriguing tactical switch now feels like a lifetime away with a hamstring injury plaguing Partey's season. He has missed 26 games and counting but a return may finally be near.

Speaking recently, Arteta noted: "He’s been out for many, many months now. We need to really nail the timing of when he has enough in the tank to compete. But I think he’s very close."

A return date has been pencilled in for the beginning of April but even then he could struggle to get into the side.

Arsenal's highest earners Player Weekly wage #1 Kai Havertz £280k #2 Gabriel Jesus £265k #3 Declan Rice £240k #4 Martin Odegaard £240k #5 Thomas Partey £200k #6 Bukayo Saka £195k #7 William Saliba £190k #8 Gabriel Martinelli £180k Sourced via Capology.

His absence hasn't just been painful for the player but it's also been hurtful to the club, both from a performance and monetary point of view. After all, he's still one of the club's highest earners, even over poster boy Bukayo Saka.

In fact, he is the fifth-highest earner in the entire squad at Colney. The fact he's missed as much football as he has this term, then, means he is rather burning a hole in Arsenal's pockets. Injury can't be helped, of course, but it would certainly free up the coffers if they decide to move the former Atleti star on.

Wage Burners Football FanCast's Wage Burners series explores the salaries of the modern-day game.

There has been interest in the player this season, notably from Italy and ahead of a summer window where Edu and Co will need to fund the arrival of a new striker, Partey really does feel like an expendable asset.