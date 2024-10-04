Arsenal’s recruitment under boss Mikel Arteta has been exemplary in recent times, with the club signing players who have made a huge impact on the first-team squad.

As demonstrated already this season, Riccardo Calafiori is the latest in a long list of additions who have impressed at the Emirates, nailing down the starting left-back role and producing some memorable moments - including his wonder strike against Manchester City.

Jurrien Timber is a player who has been plagued with injuries since his transfer to North London, but this season he’s been able to finally showcase his quality in the Premier League.

The Dutchman has started seven games in a row for the Gunners, even forcing Ben White out of the squad in recent weeks - a sign of how impressive he has been since his move from Ajax last summer.

The aforementioned pair are just two examples of the club’s excellent work behind the scenes, with multiple other players proving to be money well spent so far this season.

Arsenal's key performers this season

Brazilian centre-back Gabriel has continued where he left off last season for Arsenal, starting defensively whilst also making a huge impact in the opposition’s penalty area.

He’s been part of a backline that has already kept five clean sheets this season, helping the Gunners get off to an excellent start in the Premier League alongside the Champions League.

The 26-year-old has already scored twice this season, with both his efforts coming in crucial meetings with rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

As for Leandro Trossard, he’s enjoyed some successful moments this campaign, but also one to forget, receiving two yellow cards and subsequently being sent off against Pep Guardiola’s side - with his second caution coming after kicking the ball away just weeks after Declan Rice committed the same offence.

However, the Belgian has registered two goals and an assist in all competitions so far this season, providing a reliable option at the top end of the pitch for Arteta’s side.

Both players will be integral to the Gunners’ attempts to secure a first league title in over 20 years this season, but they both currently earn less than one player who hasn’t featured for the club in nearly two years after arriving under Unai Emery.

Kieran Tierney's total cost to Arsenal

Left-back Kieran Tierney arrived in North London with high expectations after his £25m transfer from Scottish side Celtic back in the summer of 2019, but unfortunately for both parties, the move hasn’t gone as they would’ve anticipated.

The 27-year-old - who Ashley Cole dubbed a "warrior" - was a consistent first-team performer upon his move in 2019/20, but since has seen his game time decrease with injuries plaguing the defender in recent times.

Up until August 2023, Tierney had made 124 appearances for Arteta’s side, but in a bid to regain his fitness, he was sent on loan to Spanish side Real Sociedad last season, featuring 20 times in LaLiga.

He’s yet to feature upon his return to the Emirates, with yet another injury preventing him from making any appearances, with the defender still pocketing a hefty wage in the process.

Kieran Tierney's stats since joining Arsenal in 2019/20 Season Games Goals Assists 2019/20 24 1 4 2020/21 38 2 4 2021/22 28 1 3 2022/23 36 1 2 2023/24 1 0 0 Total: 124 5 13 Stats via Transfermarkt

The former Celtic star is on a reported £110k-per-week in North London - a figure that is higher than both Gabriel and Trossard, who currently earn £100k and £90k-per-week respectively.

When combining Tierney’s total earnings from his time at Arsenal with his £25m transfer fee, he’s cost the club around £46m, which works out at around £370k per appearance since his move five years ago.

Given his current injury record and lack of impact, Arteta must look to offload the defender at the next available opportunity with his funds massively burning a hole in the club’s wage bill.

The funds generated could be used to hand his side with the best possible chance of finally ending their two decade wait for a Premier League triumph.