Highlights William Saliba's exceptional defensive performance against Man City can be instrumental for Arsenal's chances in today's showdown.

With an impressive 100% duel success rate and near-perfect passing accuracy in the reverse fixture, Saliba's influence on the field cannot be overlooked.

As Saliba faces a tougher test with the return of Kevin De Bruyne, his composure on the ball will be key in controlling the game for Arsenal.

Arsenal’s top-of-the-table six-pointer versus Manchester City takes place this afternoon, with a win extending the gap between the two clubs to four points.

Despite the recent history being dominated by Pep Guardiola’s side, Mikel Arteta has gotten the better of his former colleague this season.

A win on penalties in the Community Shield set the standard for the season at the start of August, but it was the Gabriel Martinelli-inspired 1-0 victory in October that now separates the two teams in the table.

The Gunners faithful will be desperate to repeat that result, and there’s one player in particular who will be key after starring in the reverse fixture.

William Saliba’s performance against Man City

There’s a reason why Arsenal have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season, and it’s the fact that Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba have been absolutely fantastic at the heart of the backline.

However, it was the French star who truly stood out at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season, helping limit the visitors to just four shots all game.

The task of stopping Erling Haaland is often overwhelming for the most experienced defenders in Europe, but Saliba was more than up for the challenge.

Saliba vs Man City Stats Saliba Clearances 2 Tackles 2 Duels won 3/3 Touches 76 Pass accuracy 99% Possession lost 1 Via Sofascore

As you can see from the table above, the 23-year-old was extremely dominant, not just in possession but also off the ball, making two tackles and, most importantly, winning his individual battles, as shown by his 100% duel success rate.

Although his defending was as impressive as always, it was Saliba’s ability on the ball that made him arguably the best on the field, misplacing just one pass all game, losing possession on one occasion, and having 76 touches.

The Evening Standard also handed the defender an 8/10 rating for his performance, which further supports his influence.

Why William Saliba must start today

This time around, a similar performance will be needed once again by Saliba if his side are to pick up the vital three points later today.

Unfortunately, it’s expected that the dynamic centre-half will be in for a much sterner test today due to the inevitable return of Kevin De Bruyne, who was injured for the first encounter.

With the Belgian’s creativity from deeper positions, City are a far more dangerous team, with the attack becoming less predictable, but based on Saliba boasting the second-most clearances in the Arsenal squad, he will be more than prepared for the crosses into the box.

Nevertheless, the No 2 must start in order for Arsenal to gain control of the game, which will prove to be more important than even the attacking threat.

Last time out against the Citizens, Saliba only failed with one pass out of 70, which is impressive regardless of the opponent, never mind City. But that level of composure on the ball will enable the technical players further up the field to have more joy while also preventing City from gaining momentum, which can often happen in the blink of an eye.

In truth, Saliba is guaranteed to start this weekend, and he could prove to be the most important player in the team if he performs to the standard he’s displayed throughout his previous 28 Premier League starts this term.