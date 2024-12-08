The feel-good factor continued at Arsenal on Wednesday night, with the Gunners beating Manchester United 2-0 at home.

Supporters were ironically singing "set-piece again olé olé" given that, once again, both goals came from corners.

First, Jurriën Timber broke the deadlock with a free header from inside the six-yard box before, less than 20 minutes later, Thomas Partey's header across found its way in via William Saliba's backside.

With Liverpool conceding a last-minute equaliser at St James' Park, news that delighted the crowd in North London, engrossed in their own encounter, Mikel Arteta's team have cut the gap at the top to seven points.

No doubt Gooners far and wide will be cheering on Everton during Saturday's Merseyside derby, while also knowing their own team simply must keep on winning if they're to hunt down the league leaders.

Next up for Arsenal is Sunday's 8.8 mile journey across the capital to Fulham, a fixture no Arsenal supporters will be taking for granted, considering their team were beaten at Craven Cottage last New Year's Eve a result that, ultimately, cost them the title, finishing a mere two points below Manchester City.

There will be a few familiar faces in the Fulham lineup, one, in particular, holds a special place in Arsenal supporters' collective hearts, but a player they'll be fearful could come back to haunt them.

Emile Smith Rowe: Fulham's central attacking figure

Since moving to Fulham for a club-record £34m in August, Emile Smith Rowe has instantaneously become a key figure for the Cottagers.

He's started 13 of 14 Premier League fixtures to date, having been included in the XI for only three league matches across his final two campaigns with Arsenal; statistics via Transfermarkt.

He's already scored thrice for the Whites, on target during victories over Leicester, Newcastle and Crystal Palace, while many of his other stats have improved since switching North London for West of the capital.

Smith Rowe stats comparison Statistic Smith Rowe at Fulham Smith Rowe at Arsenal Appearances 15 73 Minutes 957 2,984 Goals 3 12 Goals per 90 0.28 0.36 Assists per 90 0.19 0.18 Pass completion % 90.4 84.3 Shot-creating actions per 90 3.55 3.44 Tackles 18 20 Statistics courtesy of FBref

Of course, Smith Rowe's time at Fulham only provides a very small sample size, but his impressive form is clearly shown by the data.

In fairness, his per-90 stats have only seen a gradual increase, if at all, suggesting why Arsenal supporters were crying out to see more of their home-grown talent last season because, when he did feature, he impressed.

The most telling statistic though could be the fact that Smith Rowe has put in 18 tackles in 15 appearances, compared to just 20 in 72 for Arsenal, suggesting he is feeling more comfortable in his body, fitter than he has ever been following a settled run in the Fulham side.

From the Gunners' point of view, with Sunday in mind, they'll be pondering how to stop their former prodigy, but they might just have the man to do it.

Declan Rice continues to impress

Adam Keys described Declan Rice as a "monster" following his Man of the Match display against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Based on these statistics, it's easy to understand why.

Declan Rice vs Manchester United Statistic Declan Rice vs Man Utd Match rank Minutes played 90 =1st Assists 1 =1st Key passes 3 =1st Ground duels won 100% =1st Tackles 3 =1st Dribbled past 0 =1st Statistics courtesy of Sofascore

These underline Rice's importance to Arsenal both in and out of possession, with Timber's opener Rice's 12th assist since taking over wide-left corner-taking responsibilities in mid-January.

This weekend, the England international will come up against former club teammate Smith Rowe at Craven Cottage in a key head-to-head battle. Indeed, with his duel-winning nature and ability to break up the play, he could well be the man tasked with disrupting his former teammate.

Whether he's partnered by Mikel Merino, Thomas Partey or Jorginho, Rice is a key cog in the Arsenal engine room, and his defensive capabilities will be put to the test on Sunday.