Arsenal’s next test in their ongoing title battle comes at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, where they face eighth-placed Manchester United. The title is out of their hands now, and if Mikel Arteta’s side are to go all the way this season, they are relying on Manchester City dropping points.

Pep Guardiola's men are currently first in the Premier League, on 85 points, although a win for Arsenal at Old Trafford means they will displace them at the top of the table again. With that being said, City have a game in hand, set to be played on Tuesday against Tottenham.

Arsenal have to have a perfect record for the rest of the season and must hope that City go on to drop points in one of their final two games. There is plenty of pressure on the Gunners, and any dropped points essentially means they have lost the title.

With that in mind, it could well be the case that Arteta decides to add some experience to his lineup, especially knowing that the season is firmly hanging in the balance. There is one option in midfield that the Spaniard could go with, bringing in a player who could help sure up the centre of the park even more.

Jorginho's career in numbers

The player in question here is Italy international Jorginho. The midfielder joined the Gunners from Chelsea in January 2023 and has shown his experience on many occasions, playing an important role under Arteta this season.

The 32-year-old has played 35 times in all competitions. This includes 23 games in the Premier League, and nine appearances in the Champions League, which Arsenal were eliminated from by Bayern Munich in the quarter-final.

In terms of bringing experience into the side, there are few better in the Premier League than the Italian. Jorginho has been a crucial player in several title-winning sides with Chelsea, including their Champions League-winning team in 2020/21, and starred in Italy’s Euro 2020 win. He has 52 caps for his country and will play in his second major tournament in the summer.

He is arguably the most experienced player in the Arsenal squad, which was noted by Daily Mirror journalist Darren Lewis when he switched from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates Stadium in January 2023. Lewis noted that Jorginho is a “winner” and a “big game player”, and there is no doubt he could help to keep Arsenal in the title race.

How Jorginho benefits Arsenal

The Arsenal number 20 has slotted into a familiar role as a regista, at the base of the midfield when he has played this season. This has resulted in Declan Rice pushing further forward into a more advanced role, alongside captain Martin Odegaard. Thomas Partey has been favoured in this role of late, but considering Jorginho's big-game capabilities, he could be the man for the occasion once again.

His quality on the ball has often shone through; Jorginho is one of the most progressive players in the Premier League, and, at the base of the Gunners' midfield, is the fulcrum of their play when they have the ball. He kickstarts their attacks from a deeper position and can get the ball out wide to get the likes of Bukayo Saka into the game quickly.

As per Fbref, Jorginho averages 9.88 progressive passes per 90 minutes, which places him in the top 2% of midfielders in Europe, 7.92 final third passes per 90 minutes, ranking him in the top 2%, and 2.45 passes into the penalty area, which ranks him in the top 3%. He is so controlled and composed on the ball, bringing calmness and progression to the Arsenal midfield.

Jorginho's progressive passing stats Stat Number (per 90) PL Ranking Progressive passes 9.88 2% Final third passes 7.92 2% Penalty area passes 2.45 3% Stats from Fbref

In starting Jorginho, Arsenal will gain the added threat of Rice in the final third. The England international has scored seven goals and assisted nine for the Gunners in 35 Premier League games this season, the best return in his career.

Jorginho has only beaten Manchester United twice in his career; in the 2019/20 FA Cup semi-final for Chelsea, and at the start of the season for Arsenal. Sunday’s game gives him the chance to do the double over the Red Devils for the first time in his career.