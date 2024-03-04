Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side have enjoyed a brilliant spell in recent weeks, with the Gunners winning six Premier League games in a row, scoring 25 goals in the process.

The Gunners have been utterly dominant, with the club in a strong position to end their 20-year wait for a league title, sitting five points off leaders Liverpool - with their game in hand coming against Sheffield United on Monday evening.

Arsenal's winning run has seen the club impress at both ends of the pitch, also only conceding just three times in the process, keeping clean sheets against Crystal Palace, Burnley and West Ham United.

The run has allowed players such as William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli to flourish, with some players unlucky to be missing out despite some impressive performances.

Why Jorginho could make way vs Sheffield United

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho produced an impressive display against Newcastle United, with the former Chelsea man coming away with TNT's Player of the Match award for his efforts.

During his 89-minute performance at the Emirates, the 32-year-old completed 92 passes - the most of anyone on either side. The former Chelsea man also won four duels, with the Italian playing a key role in Arteta's three-man midfield.

Despite his positive display, he could make way for the trip to face Chris Wilder's side with Arsenal looking to close the gap opened up by Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool over the course of the weekend.

It would be a tactical change with Arteta's side potentially wanting to take advantage of the Blades' defensive frailties at home so far this season.

Wilder's side have conceded three or more goals five times at Bramall Lane this season, with United currently having the worst defensive record in the division.

With that in mind, Arteta may want to replace Jorginho with a more forward-thinking player to put the hosts under a greater threat.

The man to replace Jorginho

Given the Blades' abysmal defensive record, Arteta could choose to deploy Leandro Trossard from the start for just the tenth time this campaign.

The Belgian, who's been described as a "Santi Cazorla regen" by sports scientist Rajpal Brar, boasts an impressive record this campaign, given his limited opportunities as a starter. Trossard has scored seven and assisted once in the Premier League this campaign, with the former Brighton man averaging a goal every 131 minutes in the league.

The Arsenal boss could play Trossard as a third midfielder, with Declan Rice operating deepest, Martin Odegaard as a box-to-box and the Belgian as a more advanced option behind Kai Havertz.

Alternatively, Arteta could deploy Havertz slightly deeper, allowing Troassard to take up a false nine role, similar to how he did against West Ham United, which resulted in the 29-year-old firing home a screamer.

Arsenal will likely dominate much of the ball against Wilder's side, with the Blades' manager set to stick with his low-block five at the back system.

Arteta's side will need more bodies in attacking areas to create an overload and subsequently create more opportunities against a side that will be happy to sit in and counter-attack.

Although Jorginho has the ability to dictate the play, the game at Bramall Lane could be a great opportunity to let Rice sit at the base with Odegaard and Trossard able to play slightly higher and cause the struggling side serious problems in the attacking third.