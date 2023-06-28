Arsenal's negotiations with Ajax over their much sought-after defender Jurrien Timber "have been very positive," and the player himself "wants to make the move to Arsenal", claims Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Arsenal transfer news - What's the latest on Jurrien Timber

After falling just short of a first Premier League title in 19 years last season, the Gunners look set to add several quality players to their squad over the summer.

One of those quality players looks to be Timber. The North London outfit are reportedly now the front-runners to land the signature of the 22-year-old defender, despite their opening offer of £30m being rejected, per the Daily Mail.

That rejection doesn't seem to have made any difference to the club's ambition, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on June 26th that Arsenal had made their "second official proposal to Ajax in order to get (the) Jurrien Timber deal done this week."

In even better news for Gooners, the Italian reported that the player and club had "personal terms agreed last week on (a) five year contract."

It isn't the first time the Dutchman had been heavily touted for a move to the Premier League, as only last summer it was Manchester United, newly under former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, that looked set to land the Utrecht-born defender.

Dutch journalist Marcel Van Der Krann told Sky Sports News that the move fell apart after Louis Van Gaal warned the 5 foot 10 dynamo that a move to United would harm his chances of playing for the national team in the 2022 World Cup.

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Arsenal and Jurrien Timber?

Sheth highlighted the positive nature of the talks so far and the player's overwhelming desire to come to London and be a part of Arsenal's project moving forward.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "You'll remember last summer Manchester United tried to sign Jurrien Timber but couldn't get that one over the line. It looks like this one could end in a positive resolution with regard to Arsenal because they are pushing for him.

"Talks have been ongoing, talks have been very positive, as far as I'm aware. And all the indications are that Jurrien Timber quite significantly wants to make the move to Arsenal as well."

Would Jurrien Timber improve Arsenal?

The first thing to stress about Timber is his positional versatility. During his time with Amsterdam's biggest club, he has played in both the centre-half position and as a right-back, something that has surely piqued the interest of Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners employed a system last season that saw the right-back - often Ben White - come back into the central areas of the pitch and play as a third centre-half when the team was in possession. This would be a role that Timber would thrive in.

How does he stack up to Ben White, the player most likely to be his competition at the Emirates?

When it comes to the player's goal threat, there isn't much of a competition. According to FBref, the Dutchman puts up a seriously impressive expected goals number of 4.9 across 34 games, whereas the former Leeds and Brighton man can only muster 1.3.

However, it's a totally different story regarding excepted assists, where the Ajax academy graduate amasses just 0.8 while White hits a respectable 3.2.

Defensively speaking, it's fairly evenly matched, with The Englishman winning 0.91 tackles per 90 to Timber's 1.01, also per FBref.

With the deal looking like it could be finalised any day now, the Gunners should be able to rely on more quality reinforcements next season.