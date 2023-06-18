Arsenal will go back in with a second bid for West Ham star Declan Rice “very very soon”, reports Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth.

What's the latest transfer news on Declan Rice?

The Gunners have made a busy start to the transfer window, which opened officially on Wednesday. Indeed, Mikel Arteta’s side are strongly linked with a shock move for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, and have also put a first bid in for Rice already.

According to various sources, West Ham have rejected a roughly £90m offer for their star midfielder as Arteta and Edu Gaspar look to build a team capable of competing both domestically and in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking on Sky Sports News’ Transfer Show on Saturday, Sheth said: “Are we expecting Arsenal to go back in? I think 100 per cent we are, and we’re expecting them to go back in very, very soon.”

He continued: “It’s started now, officially, Arsenal have gone to West Ham, they’ve put the bid on the table, West Ham have said no… Let’s see what happens next.”

Is Rice better than Granit Xhaka?

Looking at the England international’s underlying statistics, it’s easy to see where he fits within Arteta’s side. Ranking in the 95th percentile for interceptions per 90 (1.73), Rice comfortably outperforms the man he would likely be replacing, Granit Xhaka, in nearly all of the major defensive metrics, including tackles and blocks.

While Xhaka has the upper hand when it comes to creating and scoring goals, Rice’s overall passing and dribbling numbers are better, suggesting if he can add a little bit more end product, the 24 year-old will be an upgrade in basically every department.

Labelled “outstanding” and one of England’s finest players by former international Joe Cole, signing the Hammers skipper would certainly represent a significant step to proving the Gunners are truly back amongst the big boys, especially considering Manchester City are also sniffing around a potential move.