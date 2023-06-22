When a club releases a new home kit, fans line up, ready to purchase what they hope will go down as a historic shirt, which sees endless trophies.

Sometimes, a shirt can become famous for the wrong reasons, however, and that's exactly the case for Arsenal's recently released 2023/24 home kit.

The club have been forced to suspend the sale of the home shirt due to an error in the design.

Why did Arsenal suspend the sale of their new home shirt?

There's nothing quite like honouring legends in football. The only issue is when you get it wrong, and things become a tad awkward.

Adidas and Arsenal attempted to insert a piece of history into the white trim of their new home shirt by outlining all the 38 games that the famous 2003/04 side remained unbeaten in to become invincible.

Somewhere along the way, however, communication must've taken a wrong turn, as Arsenal's new home shirt only features 32 games of that historic run under Arsene Wenger. Unbeaten for over half of the season doesn't quite have the same ring to it, does it?

Costing a hefty £110, it's fair to say that the club and designers have made a costly error, as fans begin to contemplate whether to return their shirt or keep it in hope of it becoming a rare collectors item in years to come.

Releasing a statement about the error, Adidas told The Evening Standard:

“The 23-24 Arsenal Home Authentic Jerseys are temporarily unavailable while a design error is being corrected.

“We are working closely with the club and our partners to ensure restocked jerseys are available as soon as possible, and are offering full refunds to fans who have already bought one.

“This design error falls short of the standards we set ourselves as a brand, and we apologise to the club and its fans.

“The replica ‘fan’ version of the Home Jersey is unaffected and widely available now.”

The shirt is set to be re-released later this year.

How did Arsenal fans react to the mistake?

As expected, Arsenal fans were not happy with the mistake, with some taking to Twitter to air their grievances: