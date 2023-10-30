Arsenal could be set to lose one of their first-team stars next summer, with a report revealing he’s keen to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's summer departures

Edu and Mikel Arteta sanctioned the sales of 14 players during the previous transfer window, with the likes of Folarin Balogun, Granit Xhaka and Nicolas Pepe being some of the bigger names to depart, whilst a further six stars were sent out on loan for the remainder of the season in order to receive more game time.

The Gunners are also receiving interest in both Thomas Partey and Jorginho from Serie A side Juventus so they are another pair who could be heading for the exit door potentially in January, but they aren’t the only ones who might be looking to move onto new pastures.

In the Premier League this season, Aaron Ramsdale has started just four games (WhoScored - Ramsdale statistics), having lost his place between the sticks to David Raya who has been given the nod for the last six top-flight outings (Transfermarkt - Raya stats), with the former goalkeeper having fallen significantly out of favour.

The England international’s situation has been recognised with Chelsea being credited with an interest in the 25-year-old, and if the following update is to be believed, both the player and the club could reach an agreement to let him go in 2024.

Aaron Ramsdale sets sights on exit

According to Football Insider, Aaron Ramsdale wants to depart Arsenal, and the board could be open to giving him the green-light next summer.

“Arsenal could now part with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale next summer, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed the 25-year-old could be sold in 2024 – with the Gunners then free to go back into the market and sign a clear number two shot-stopper.

"Ramsdale has been unhappy with his second-string status since David Raya’s introduction and wants to move elsewhere to get regular first-team football.

"It is believed Ramsdale wants regular first-team football – not just to stake his claim for the Three Lions ahead of Euro 2024, but also to keep his career on track at a crucial time in his development.”

Since joining Arsenal from Sheffield United two years ago, Ramsdale has kept 31 clean sheets from 84 appearances at the Emirates Stadium (Transfermarkt - Ramsdale stats), with some of his reflexes having seen him hailed “outstanding” by journalist Josh Bunting.

Standing at 6 foot 2, Arteta’s £120,000-a-week earner (Arsenal salaries) has also shown that he can be equally as strong with the ball at his feet as well as in-between his gloves having recorded a 100% pass success rate for all of his short and medium dispatches so far this season (FBRef - Ramsdale stats).

Therefore, N7 chiefs could be making a mistake by letting Ramsdale leave, especially considering how shaky Raya has looked on occasions since coming into the side, highlighted by Gary Neville, so this could be a decision that needs to be given a second thought in the New Year.