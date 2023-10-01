Arsenal could look to enact a swap deal in the January transfer window as Mikel Arteta aims to bolster his squad ranks to further aid his side's Premier League title charge, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Arsenal?

The Gunners continued their commendable run of results at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, sweeping aside out-of-form Bournemouth in a 4-0 victory, courtesy of goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Ben White. Speaking in his post-match press conference, Arsenal boss Arteta paid tribute to his players for affording midfielder Havertz the opportunity to open his account for the club from the penalty spot, stating via Sky Sports:

"I'm really happy for the win, but I'm even happier to be part of a team that shows the human qualities that they did today. Without me telling them anything, to show that empathy to a player that has some question marks to resolve externally, they warmed me even more. They've done it in a really natural way."

Nevertheless, the Spaniard confirmed to Arsenal's official website that both Gabriel Jesus and Saka may have suffered injury setbacks, as he stated:

"I don’t know yet I haven’t had a chance to speak to him (Saka), I think this one was a stamp, it wasn’t the same area, I don’t know and Gabi was limping after the game, let’s see how they are."

Next up for Arsenal is a trip to France on Tuesday, where they will face Ligue 1 outfit Lens in matchday two of their Champions League group and will hope to follow on from a convincing 4-0 triumph over PSV Eindhoven in their group opener.

In other news, The Mirror report that Arsenal retain an interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto; however, his rise to prominence as a key player for the Old Gold could make any prospective deal a complicated one to complete.

Who could Arsenal sign?

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal could look to bring in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window and offer Jorginho in exchange to acquire the France international.

Originally, Arteta had planned to wait until next summer to land Rabiot for free when his contract at the Serie A giants expires; however, introducing £110,000 per week ace Jorginho into proceedings may help to seal an agreement.

In Serie A, Rabiot has made a solid start to life in 2023/24, registering one goal and two assists from his opening six fixtures in the Italian top-flight, as per Transfermarkt. Labelled an "elegant player" by former France international Hugo Lloris and once described as an "absolute monster" by French football journalist Robin Bairner, Rabiot has offered Juventus plenty of dynamism in the middle of the park this term, averaging around two shots and 1.5 key passes per match, according to WhoScored.

Rabiot has also earned a Sofascore match rating of 7.58/10 for his exploits in Serie A over the piece, demonstrating his capacity to be a reliable presence for the Old Lady as they aim to wrestle the league title from Napoli following a disappointing few years.