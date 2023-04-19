Former player Nigel Winterburn has praised "exciting" Arsenal academy duo Amario Cozier-Duberry and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Who are the next big talents in the Arsenal academy?

While the senior team pushes for the Premier League title, Mikel Arteta can thank the club's youth development for aiding his cause.

Indeed, the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah all came through Hale End to play roles in the senior team's efforts this term.

With that in mind, fans will no doubt be excited to know who could be the next youngster to make an impact in the first team.

With that in mind, it seems as though Winterburn has singled out a couple of players to keep an eye on in Cozier-Duberry and Lewis-Skelly.

When speaking to Football FanCast, on behalf of Buzz Casino, he said: "I've been doing some of the co-comms for the U21s and I did the U18s semi-final against Manchester City the other week as well.

"It's difficult to judge, I was getting to see a fair bit of those younger players, but it's still limited in terms of watching them week in week out.

"There's a couple of players who are raved about like Nwaneri because he came on in a game and Mikel Arteta has introduced him at such a young age into the first team.

"You've got Cozier-Duberry and Lewis-Skelly, but they're both very young boys, so I wouldn't expect them to feature any time soon.

"The bits that I've seen and commentated on, these two lads look very exciting."

Who are Cozier-Duberry and Lewis-Skelly?

Winterburn certainly should know what he's talking about. After all, the left-back played 529 times for the Gunners, winning the Premier League and the FA Cup on multiple occasions, as well as other major honours during his time in north London.

Seeing as both Cozier-Duberry and Lewis-Skelly have played a key role in getting the Gunners to an FA Youth Cup final – to be played against West Ham u18s next week – it makes sense for these two to be earmarked as names to keep an eye on.

In that competition, 17-year-old winger Cozier-Duberry has netted five goals in five games while also providing two assists.

While 16-year-old Lewis-Skelly has also played a big part in the FA Youth Cup, setting up three goals and claiming one of his own in five starts from a deeper midfield role.

With all that in mind, it certainly would be wise to remember these two names.