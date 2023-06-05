Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan has claimed that Arsenal have had the loudest fans in the Premier League this season.

What stadium has the best atmosphere in the Premier League?

It was a pretty excellent season for the Gunners right up until the final months when they seemed to run out of steam.

Indeed, Mikel Arteta's men spent 248 days at the top – a record for a team that didn't go on a win the division. But ultimately didn't have enough to beat Manchester City to the title.

And while the season ended in disappointment, it was still more than most supporters would have expected from Arsenal going into the campaign and it seems the home crowd have been thankful about that.

Indeed, while speaking about the best atmosphere's across the top flight in England, Hwang suggested that there is no pace louder than the Emirates.

Speaking to Goal about the subject, the £30k-per-week ace said: "Arsenal was good, Liverpool, and Man City also was good."

When asked to specifically clarify who has the nosiest fans, the striker said: "I think Arsenal, I would say Arsenal."

What stadium do fans think has the best home atmosphere in the Premier League?

It's interesting to hear this point of view from a player who will have a slightly different experience to fans on match day as they're actually on the pitch, instead of up in the stands.

In March, as per a survey conducted by sports and betting brand Midnite – who did a survey with 1,002 Premier League away match-attending fans – it was claimed that Manchester United’s Old Trafford has the best home atmosphere in the Premier League winning 20.46% of the vote.

That data showed Liverpool in second, then Arsenal, Newcastle United fourth and Chelsea fifth – which is surprising that some smaller clubs are not on the list.

And the likes of Brentford, Southampton, Wolves, Fulham and Bournemouth were all in the bottom five.

It's amazing to think how the perception of the Arsenal stadium has changed in recent times – especially as it once had the reputation for being a bit of a library.

After all, in the Football Ground Guide, opposition supporters have called the home support "pretty poor", with one Leeds United fan noting: "I only heard them a handful of times."

Hwang started against the Gunners on the final day of the season, so this will be fresh in his memory but just imagine how loud it could have been had Arsenal actually won that title! Maybe next season...