A number of fans online have flocked to Twitter to praise Arsenal star Bukayo Saka after he stole the show against Ukraine with England.

What did Bukayo Saka do for England?

On Sunday evening, the 21-year-old started for the second time in the current international break – following on from the Three Lions' win over Italy – and really caught the eye at Wembley.

Indeed, playing for Gareth Southgate and co in another qualifier for Euro 2024, Saka was vital as he set up Harry Kane for the opener with a brilliant cross before then doubling England's lead with a stunning effort.

In the end, that was enough to seal a 2-0 win and the Arsenal star can now focus on the Premier League once more with his team top of the table with only ten games left to play.

Saka certainly is having a brilliant season as the £70k-per-week star already has 12 league goals and ten assists to his name. It seems he managed to bring that form to England too with four goals and two assists (including penalties won) in his last six international games.

There's no denying, he stole the show against Ukraine with Jacob Steinberg giving him a 9/10 in The Guardian player ratings, writing: 'The winger enjoyed himself against Vitaliy Mykolenko. Saka made England’s opener and then underlined his quality with a stunning goal.'

What's more, as per SofaScore, Saka was the best player on the pitch as he was awarded an 8.8 rating for his efforts. Seeing as he won the joint most number of duels (eight), had the second most key passes (three), created the highest number of big chances (two), and played a vital role in each goal, it's not hard to see why the fans were singing his praises at full time.

Indeed, here are some of the best reactions on Twitter...