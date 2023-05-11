Journalist Chris Wheatley has revealed that Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is in "advanced talks" over a new contract.

What's the latest Arsenal contract news?

With the Premier League season nearly up, the Gunners are still fighting for a title and have, at the very least, already secured Champions League football for next term.

This improved status will no doubt help when negotiating new deals and there have been some positive updates on a few key players of late.

For instance, Talksport reports that England international Bukayo Saka has already agreed to a new £300k-p/w deal until 2028. While Mikel Arteta also seems confident that William Saliba will commit to the club before long.

It seems as though Ramsdale will be the next name to add to that list with Wheatley explaining as much on his own YouTube show.

Indeed, the journalist said (10:44): “Aaron Ramsdale is another one who's in advanced talks over a new deal. And he's had a really good season as a number-one goalkeeper.

"So yeah, there's quite a few players that Arsenal are looking to extend. As you can probably tell, there's just a core of young players that they're really focusing on. And that's the spine of the team, which has really got them through this season.

"So it's good news all around on those contracts.”

What's the latest on Ramsdale's contract?

The English goalkeeper signed his first contract with the club in the summer of 2021 after arriving from Sheffield United and that £60k-p/w deal was set to expire in 2025.

However, if he can commit to a new extension over the coming months, then he'll likely be in for a big pay rise which you could argue has been well deserved.

After all, he has been in great form this season and has now kept 10 away clean sheets in the Premier League – making him only the third goalkeeper to do so in a single campaign (via Opta).

He picked up that last shutout against Newcastle United on the weekend and manager Arteta seemed delighted with the 24-year-old, telling Sky Sports (via Mail Online): "I think he's been brilliant.

'It's been a big jump for him from where he was to play for Arsenal and the standards that are required. He has really improved in every aspect, especially in his consistency, in his life, in his maturity, how he can read the game, so really pleased with him.'