Journalist Charles Watts has claimed that he knew Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was "different" after he first spoke to the press as a 17-year-old.

What's the latest on Bukayo Saka and Arsenal?

It's safe to say the Englishman was truly established himself as one of the world's most exciting talents this season – if there were even any remaining doubts about that.

Indeed, he has led the Gunners on their Premier League title charge, scoring 12 goals and ten providing ten assists – helping him come to the attention of A-lister Kim Kardashian.

And over the weekend, he dished up another reminder of his quality, this time for England as he scores a superb goal and claimed a fine assist as the Three Lions beat Ukraine 2-0

Noting his progress, Watts recalled one of the first times he spoke to Saka in the press mixed zone after the youngster scored his first goal for the club.

He explained on his YouTube channel (3:00): “I remember being in Frankfurt, for the Europa League game, we scored his first goal for Arsenal in that 3-0 win.

"And then all the journalists who were there, we all went down in the stadium by the change room waiting to speak to Saka and Arsenal brought him out. And they were saying: look, this is his first interview, he's 17, just take it easy with him.

“But from the moment he came out there, and he stood in front of us – this big sort of group of press that for a 17-year-old it can be a pretty nerve-racking experience – and he just handled it so well.

"And you immediately thought, yeah, you've got your head properly screwed on. You could see he was different to a lot of other kids that you've seen come through.

“But having said that, even I'm surprised by exactly where he is, where he's gone, and how quickly the trajectory of his career has gone upwards. He's just an absolutely wonderful player."

Just how good is Bukayo Saka?

After that win in 2019, Saka told the press: "I'm so happy to score for Arsenal. It's a dream come true, I've been dreaming of this day since I was a kid and I'm so happy that's happened. I've just got to keep working hard to make sure I can enjoy the same feeling again."

The Englishman was handed the man of the match award for his efforts too, having also set up two further goals and Charlie Nicholas told Sky Sports after the game: "The boy Saka looks a special player to me. He could be a superstar."

The pundit certainly wasn't wrong and it seems as though Watts' instincts were pretty good too as the 21-year-old now has 36 goals and 39 assists in 169 outings for Arsenal.

He's taken his game up a level this season though and Pundit Lucy Ward noted that back in October when she told BY Sport (via The Boot Room: “What a gem Saka is on that right-hand side for Arsenal. He’s really showed his maturity this season."

Indeed, he was even the first player to reach double figures for goals and assists in the Premier League this season. What's more he did aged 21, meaning he is the youngest Arsenal player to do it, beating Cesc Fabregas' record of 22 years old from 2009/10.

With all that in mind, it's little wonder his reported £70,000-per-week wage could soon rise to £200,000 or more.