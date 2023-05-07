Arsenal fans have reacted online with excitement as they think an image of William Saliba suggests he'll be signing a new contract.

What's the latest contract news for Arsenal and William Saliba?

With the Gunners pushing for a Premier League title, their hopes have been severely dented by the Frenchman's absence in recent weeks. Indeed, he started every league game of the season – dropping points in just six of 27 games – before picking up a back injury.

In the following seven games without Saliba since then, however, Arsenal have dropped from first to second; drawing three times and losing one match as well.

There is still hope he can play before the season comes to an end, but there is no guarantee that this will happen with manager Mikel Arteta wary about the player's fitness.

The Spaniard recently told the press: “We are not yet [ruling him out for the season], because we are always hopeful and players are always pushing to play but if that is the case then we will announce that. Hopefully that will not be the case.”

With all that in mind, it's clear just how important the £40k-p/w defender is to the team. Worryingly then for Arsenal, the 22-year-old is yet to commit to a new contract with his current deal set to expire in 2024 and some reports suggesting negotiations have reached an "impasse".

However, a recent image appeared online and it shows that the player is making improvements to his north London home by installing a brand new gym.

After seeing the images, it's safe to say the fanbase jumped to some excited conclusions as they assumed this proves the young centre-back is ready to settle down at the club for a while longer.

To be fair, ESPN have now reported Saliba is indeed on the verge of agreeing to an extension. But these supporters didn't need that information to convince them, as the images of the player's new gym seem to have been more than enough evidence.

Here are some of the best reactions...

It's no doubt, these Arsenal fans were delighted.