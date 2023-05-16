Journalist Charles Watts has claimed that he doesn't expect Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli to play again this season after he was spotted in a protective boot.

What's the latest Arsenal injury news?

The Gunners played host to Brighton on Sunday with the likes of William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Mo Elneny already out injured.

And to make things worse, not long into that Premier League match at the Emirates, Martinelli hobbled off the pitch as a consequence of a foul from Moises Caicedo.

This was merely a precursor for the bad afternoon the north London side would have as they went on to lose the match 3-0 – all but putting an end to their title hopes.

Adding insult to injury, Watts has since noted that Martinelli was seen in a protective boot after the game and has claimed that the Brazilian won't play again this season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said (13:40): “Mikel didn’t know [when he'll be back], said that he's going to go for a scan.

"I saw the club physio spoke to some fans afterwards as he was leaving the game in his car. And I think he said that he thinks he'll play again this season but I don't know.

"Having seen Martinelli yesterday walking around after the game in that protective boot. I'd be surprised if he does but we'll wait and see on that."

Is Martinelli out for the season?

The Brazilian was actually a tad lucky not to go off early when he avoided a red card for a nasty foul on Kaoru Mitoma.

This good fortune has since turned to back luck with manager Mikel Arteta not able to add too much clarity about it all.

He told football.london: "He was very uncomfortable, and he could not carry on playing. We need to scan him and see the extent of that injury."

Arsenal team doctor Gary O'Driscoll was spotted outside the Emirates stating: "He's a bit sore but he should be okay," before adding: "everyone's fighting to be back for the next game".

However, with the title now surely out of reach and with only two Premier League matches left to play for the Gunners, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense to rush the £180k-p/w winger back as it could risk aggravating the issue even more.

All in all, it sounds as though Arsenal fans may well have seen the last of Martinelli this season.