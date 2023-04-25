Journalist Charles Watts has claimed that Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka should be fit to play this week despite doubts over his fitness.

What's the latest Arsenal injury news?

On Wednesday night, the Gunners have arguably one of the biggest games in their recent history as they travel to Manchester City.

Right now, Mikel Arteta's men sit at the top of the Premier League, but defeat at the Etihad would see that lead drop to just two points with City having played two fewer games.

With that being the case, Arsenal really need to get a result away from home and will be hoping to have Xhaka involved from the start.

However, the Switzerland international missed the club's 3-3 draw with Southampton, and according to manager Arteta, remains a doubt.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Spaniard explained (via Evening Standard): “Xhaka is hopefully able to train today, still a doubt.”

Despite this, while talking on his YouTube channel, Watts didn't seem overly concerned by the vagueness of Arteta's response.

Indeed, the journalist insisted: "I think Xhaka will play. I'll be surprised if he doesn't.

"Look, he's been ill... If he trains today, then he plays, in my opinion. I know Mikel's saying he is a doubt, but I'd be very, very surprised if Granit Xhaka doesn't play.

"If he's able to train today, if he's fit enough and healthy enough, and he's recovered from this illness in time to be able to train today, then he plays at the Etihad."

Will Granit Xhaka play against Man City?

Of course, Arteta sadly confirmed that key centre-back William Saliba will miss the game, saying (via Evening Standard): “There has not been real improvement unfortunately on him.

“So we are still waiting, we are still hopeful, but obviously it is another week that has gone by and he hasn’t been able to train with the team.

“At the moment, we don’t have him. We are preparing for this game without him and the next game is probably going to come too close as well, so we have to go week by week at the moment.”

With that being the case, it feels vital that Arsenal must get at least get £120k-per-week midfielder Xhaka back on the pitch against City.

After all, he's played in 31 of 32 league games this term – with an average WhoScored rating of 6.97 – showing how important he is to the team.

With that being the case, Xhaka has at least had a great fitness record up until now so he will hopefully be able to overcome this illness and take part on Wednesday night.