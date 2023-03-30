Journalist Charles Watts has claimed that Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney didn't go down the tunnel for treatment amid injury concerns following the recent Scotland match.

What's the latest injury news for Kieran Tierney and Arsenal?

It was a brilliant outing for the 25-year-old on Tuesday night as his country stunned Spain with a 2-0 victory, with the defender playing a key role in the second goal – charging forward 70 yards before his cross eventually fell to Scott McTominay to score.

However, before full-time, the left-back was forced off with a possible calf injury, which has led to reports stating he could miss the Premier League clash against Leeds United this weekend.

While talking about the issue on his YouTube channel, Watts noted that some fans believed that Tierney actually went down the tunnel for treatment, but denied these rumours.

Indeed, he explained: "He did go off with about 15 minutes to go, again after a challenge with - who else - Rodri.

"Fingers crossed, it's nothing. It doesn't look too bad. I don't know. I can't tell you now what the issue is with Kieran Tierney, if there is an issue or not.

"But he didn't go down the tunnel. I saw people saying he went down the tunnel; he didn't.

"He sat down on the bench. He was out on the pitch celebrating afterwards. It doesn't look anything too bad. He might have just come off because he was knackered."

Has Rodri been trying to injure Arsenal players?

Incidentally, it was Rodri who also launched into a nasty tackle with captain Martin Odegaard in Spain's clash with Norway just days before.

Perhaps the Manchester City man is on a one-man mission to curtail Arsenal's season, with Pep Guardiola and co eight points behind the Gunners in the league.

However, Tierney – who earns £110,000 a week – at least got one over on Rodri with a Scotland win on this occasion, and it seems as though the Spaniard found this hard to accept.

After the game – much to the derision of fans online – he moaned about the opposition, saying: "It's the way they play... for me, it's a bit rubbish. Because it's always wasting time. They provoke you. They always fall. For me, this is not football."

It remains to be seen if Tierney will miss the Leeds clash this weekend, but at least it doesn't sound as though it's the most serious injury in the world.