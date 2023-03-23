Journalist Charles Watts has claimed that Arsenal are remaining tight-lipped over the injury status of William Saliba but he believes it won't be as bad as the Takehiro Tomiyasu setback.

What's the latest on William Saliba and his Arsenal injury?

The French centre-back missed the club's last Premier League game due to a back injury that has also consequently stopped him from going on international duty this week.

Indeed, Saliba was absent against Crystal Palace after coming off early in the recent defeat against Sporting Lisbon. This is particularly bad timing for the Gunners, as Tomiyasu also picked up an injury in that Europa League match.

In an unfortunate update on the right-back, it has now been revealed that the Japan international will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

On the Saliba front, however, Watts has explained that there aren't any "noises coming out" from the club right now and so the situation remains uncertain.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said: "I don't know what's going on with Saliba yet. I can't tell you, unfortunately; it's not been announced. There's not really any noises coming out from Arsenal about it.

"So we'll have to wait and see with Saliba exactly the extent of this injury. Fingers crossed, it's nothing like Tomiyasu. I don't think it is.

"But we'll have to wait and see, and see exactly what Arsenal confirm when it does come to Saliba.”

When was Saliba expected to be back from injury?

After the win against Palace, manager Mikel Arteta sounded concerned about Tomiayu's chances of an early return, saying (via football.london): "It’s not looking good. Tomi is not one to exaggerate things. He was really concerned straight away and we are concerned."

As explained above, he's since been proved right. On Saliba, though, he was more positive: "We hope Willy is going to be better news. Again we have to wait to tomorrow [Monday] to get a better picture."

Seeing as it's now Wednesday and no official statement has come out, and Watts hasn't been able to learn anything notable, it could be potentially worrying.

However, no news is often good news and with a few weeks off now while the international break takes place, there is no reason for Arsenal to rush to provide any specific diagnoses on Saliba just yet.

Still, he's been key for the Gunners this season with pundit Jamie Carragher noting "he looked the real deal" when making his Premier League debut.

Seeing as the 21-year-old had started every league game since then, right up until his recent injury, Arteta will no doubt be desperate to have him fit again as soon as possible.