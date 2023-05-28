Journalist Charles Watts has claimed that Mikel Arteta shouldn't start with the same back four this weekend as he did last time out in the Premier League with Arsenal.

How will Arsenal line up against Wolves?

It's the final match of the season for Gunners as they host Wolves at the Emirates knowing they will finish second in the division whatever the final score.

Their fate was sealed last weekend when they played away at Nottingham Forest, losing 1-0 and thus allowing Manchester City to win the division.

In that game, Arteta opted for an unusual line-up as he played Jakub Kiwior at left-back and Thomas Partey at right-back and moved Ben White into the middle of defence alongside Gabriel Magalhaes – an entirely new back four for Arsenal.

After that plan failed, Watts has warned that it would not go down well with the home fans if the Spaniard was to try and persist with his defensive experiment against Wolves.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, the journalist explained (12:24): "I'm definitely not expecting us to see the same back four that we saw at Nottingham Forest.

"I'd be really surprised if Mikel Arteta tries that again, especially at home where I don't think it would go down very well indeed.

"So I'm expecting Kieran Tierney to come back in at left-back. And I think Ben White will go back to right-back. I'd be very surprised if he doesn't."

What's the latest Arsenal injury news?

With William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu both out injured, as well as Oleksandr Zinchenko, it's not hard to see why Arteta tried to mix things up recently.

But he should have Tierney available to come in as a more natural left-back against Wolves, which can then allow Kiwior to move centrally and White to go at right-back – which is how the team finished during their last Premier League win away at Newcastle.

With that in mind, it makes more sense to revert to that, though he could also bring in Rob Holding at centre-back potentially ahead of Kiwior – as it might be his last game at the Emirates amid some exit rumours.

However, there are issues further up the field to contend with too.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta said (via football.london): "We had some issues this week. In the last few weeks some players were unable to play.

"With Reiss (Nelson), we had a little with Bukayo (Saka) which has been going for a few weeks and with Leo (Leandro Trossard)."

So it sounds like he may be forced to get creative with some tactical decisions but has the opportunity to at least play a more traditional back four this time around.