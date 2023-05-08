Fans online have been left infuriated after Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar avoided a red card for a bad challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

What happened between Schar and Jesus?

Arsenal travelled away to St James' Park on Sunday afternoon, hoping to keep their Premier League title hopes alive with a big performance.

And Mikel Arteta can be delighted with his team because they delivered just what was needed to keep the pressure on Manchester City.

Indeed, despite a fast start from Eddie Howe and co, the Gunners took the lead when Martin Odegaard drilled in a fine shot from around 25 yards out.

Then later on in the second half, Arsenal doubled their lead when Gabriel Martinelli showed quick feet on the wing to deliver a low cross that hit Schar and deflected into the back of the Magpies' net.

Ironically, there are plenty of supporters who actually think the Swiss defender shouldn't have been on the pitch at this moment in time.

Indeed, shortly before his own goal, the £40k-per-week centre-back charged in to win the ball of Jesus but seemed to deliberately raise an elbow in the Brazilian striker's jaw.

As you can see in the footage above, the evidence it's pretty damning but referee Chris Cavanagh didn't seem to spot it live and even with VAR in use on the day, Schar still somehow avoided a red card.

It's safe to say a number of supporters were left in disbelief after seeing replays of the incident. Here are some of the best reactions...

The outrage continued...