Daily Mail journalist Daniel Matthews has revealed that Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko was unhappy after being subbed off in the club's recent win.

What's the latest on Arsenal and Oleksandr Zinchenko?

Coming up against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, the Gunners picked up a vital three points in their pursuit of Premier League glory.

Indeed, their 2-0 win away at St James' Park leaves Mikel Arteta and his team just one point behind Manchester City – albeit having played one extra game.

Martin Odegaard's goal in the first put Arsenal ahead and then they managed to double their lead when Gabriel Martinelli's cross bounced in off Fabian Schar for an own goal.

While Arteta would have been delighted with the result, it seems as though not every involved on the day was happy. Indeed, as noted on Twitter, Zinchenko seemed to be angry when subbed off.

Matthews explained: "Zinchenko not happy at being brought off. Shook his head and then shouted 'F**k. Off.' as he reached the bench."

Has Zinchenko been in bad form?

Now there's every chance that the £120k-p/w ace was mainly unhappy with his own performance. After all, during his time on the pitch, Zinchenko earned the lowest Sofascore rating of any Arsenal starter (6.8).

What's more, in the football.london player ratings, journalist Kaya Kaynak said: "Defensively left them [Arsenal] exposed at times. Wasn't necessarily surprising to see him taken off on the hour mark."

Indeed, after 61 minutes – having been "turned inside out" by Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy – Arteta had had enough of the left-back and took him off in favour of Kieran Tierney.

Maybe Zinchenko swore because he's subbed off early in all but two of his last ten league outing but it does seem more likely that he was venting frustration at his own subpar performance.

After all, his level does seem to have dropped in recent weeks. For example, his SofaScore rating in recent games against Southampton and Manchester City was down at 6.0 and 6.2, which is a notable drop-off from his average 6.93.

With that in mind, perhaps Arteta will consider bringing in Tierney for one of the club's remaining games in the north London club's season.

After all, the Scotland international did well in his cameo against Newcastle as he picked up an 8/10 in the football.london player ratings.

Kaynak also wrote: "Superb defensively after coming on. Brought back a level of defensive control that Arsenal were lacking before his introduction."