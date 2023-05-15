Fans online have loved playful footage of Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira having a joke fight with Manchester United icon Roy Keane.

What's the history between Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira?

The retired player's two former clubs were in Premier League action on the weekend, with the Gunners losing to Brighton & Hove Albion and Man United beating Wolves.

With that being the case, the duo were on punditry duty for Sky Sports at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon and it was a chance for old adversaries to get reacquainted.

After all, the pair were once captains of their respective teams when the rivalry was perhaps at its most intense.

Famously, back in 2005, Keane and Vieira actually clashed in the cramped Highbury tunnel before a game had even begun – showing just how fired up they were by the rivalry.

Fellow pundit and ex-United man Gary Neville once explained what had happened, telling Soccer AM (via Goal): "I could hear these footsteps behind me and Vieira shouting, 'Neville! Neville! You're not going to kick our players out on this pitch today,'" Neville recalled.

"Roy obviously turned back, heard him and started having a go at him. He [Vieira] sort of squirted his water bottle towards Roy, then all hell broke loose."

It seems as though the relationship has cooled a bit since then, as evidenced by the playful sparring match caught on camera by Sky Sports this weekend.

It seems fans online enjoyed the light-hearted moment. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter...

Some still backed Keane.

And others were behind Vieira.