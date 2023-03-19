A collection of Arsenal supporters have been blown away by the latest performance of defender Rob Holding as he helped the club with a key win.

What did Rob Holding do against Palace?

In the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, the Gunners cruised to a comfortable 4-1 win over Crystal Palace, meaning they now sit eight points clear at the top of the table.

In front of the Emirates crowd, Mikel Arteta's men looked dominant pretty much throughout with Gabriel Martinelli opening the scoring, while a brace from Bukayo Saka sandwiched one further effort from Granit Xhaka to seal the victory despite Jeffrey Schlupp's consolation.

However, ahead of kick-off, some fans may have been concerned as Holding had to come in for his very first league start of the campaign with William Saliba out of the team.

The Frenchman picked up a back injury mid-week and could potentially be set for a spell out on the sidelines for a few weeks. The young centre-back had started every game in the top flight up to now, so it's easy to see why some fans may have been fearing the worst when Holding was asked to step in against Palace.

However, the Englishman passed any tests with flying colours, even being pictured laughing towards the end of the game when he fouled Wilfried Zaha, a man he appeared to have in his back pocket through the afternoon.

Indeed, as per SofaScore, Holding won four ground duels, seven aerial duels, completed 91 per cent of his passes, and also completed five out of five long balls.

Unsurprisingly, the supporters were quick to lavish the centre-back with plenty of praise, appreciating the way he'd eased their fears with a fine performance in Saliba's absence.

Here are some of the best Tweets...