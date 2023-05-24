Arsenal transfer target sign Declan Rice has sent Bukaya Saka a message of support on Instagram after the winger signed a new contract.

How much is Saka's new contract worth?

It was revealed this week that the England international has signed a new four-year deal with the Gunners which makes him the club's best-paid player. Indeed, as per Evening Standard, Saka will make at least £200k-p/w, but this can rise to £300k-p/w with bonuses.

It's a great moment for the player, the team and the fans and the 21-year-old seemed delighted about the deal, telling Arsenal.com: “I’m just really happy. There’s been a lot of talking and it’s been a while, but I’m here now. I think this is the right club, the right place to make the next step. It’s a beautiful club - look where we are."

And it seems someone else outside of North London is also delighted for Saka. Yes, West Ham United captain Rice sent his England teammate a message on Instagram to show his support.

The midfielder said: "Congrats brother! Fully deserved."

What's the latest on Rice and Arsenal?

The Gunners are in the market for a new midfielder this summer and appear to have identified Rice as a main target – alongside the likes of Brighton's Moises Caicedo, Chelsea's Mason Mount and Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan.

However, the West Ham man looks to be a priority with a bid expected to come in at the end of the season after the Irons have played their Europa Conference League final.

Seeing as Rice has publicly spoken about his desire for Champions League football, Arsenal look to be a great fit for the midfielder. Earlier in the season, he told The Guardian: “One hundred per cent I want to play in the Champions League,” he said. “For the last two or three years I’ve been saying that.

“I’ve been playing consistently well for my club and I feel like I really want to keep pushing. I see my friends here who are playing Champions League and for big trophies.

“You only get one career and at the end you want to look back at what you’ve won and the biggest games you’ve played in.”

Considering Mikel Arteta's men will be in the Champions League next term and Rice has been linked with a transfer already, his latest message to Saka could suggest he's already picturing life at the Emirates next term.

It's certainly something for fans to get excited about.