Journalist Dean Jones has stated that Arsenal are confident Mikel Arteta will stay with the club despite recent exit talk.

What's the latest on Mikel Arteta and Arsenal?

It's certainly been a fantastic season for the Gunners so far as they enter the final stages of the Premier League sitting at the top of the table.

And regardless of how it all finishes, Arteta has certainly enhanced his reputation as one of the game's most exciting young managers.

With that being the case, there has been talk in foreign media that the Spaniard is wanted by Real Madrid, with Arsenal already considering Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi as a possible replacement.

However, in an update on GiveMeSport, Jones revealed in his column that there are no real concerns about an exit internally.

He wrote: "Arsenal hold no fears over Arteta walking out on them at the end of this season, despite links with Real Madrid."

He added: "There are even suggestions that Roberto De Zerbi is seen by the board as an ideal replacement at Emirates Stadium.

"But sources are adamant they are not on that line of thinking right now at Arsenal and that there is total faith Arteta will be leading them into the Champions League next term."

Would Arteta join Real Madrid?

Seeing as Arteta is a former Arsenal player and has been given his first shot at management with the North London side, it would make sense for him to show loyalty and stay put.

What's more, the club are just starting to reach a new level under his management so it would be odd for the 41-year-old to abandon the project at this stage.

On top of that, Arteta came through at Barcelona as a youngster at the start of his career, so it remains unclear if he would be open to working for bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Interestingly enough, pundit Gabby Agbonlahor recently told Football Insider it would make more sense to stay with Arsenal for the time being.

He explained: “The talk of him going to Madrid, I don’t see why he would want to go right now.

“He’s built something special. Even if he doesn’t win the league this season, he’ll want to do it next season. He’s got Champions League football to look forward to.

“Arsenal is his club. Dream jobs like Real Madrid, or Spain – that can wait for the future. He’s got plenty of time.”