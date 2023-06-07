Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has rolled back the years after scoring a superb solo goal during Joaquin’s testimonial match.

Why was Santi Cazorla back in Spain?

Real Betis legend Joaquin has just retired and so a game was played last night in his honour. Indeed, his now former side took on a Spain Legends team which included the likes of Raul, Guit, Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas.

In the end, Betis actually won the game 6-4 but this didn't stop magician Cazorla from delivering one sublime moment of skill to open the scoring in the 27th minute.

As shown in this footage shared on Twitter, the 38-year-old controls an awkward clearance on the edge of the box, beats two men with a sharp touch, before sitting down the goalkeeper with a clever dummy, allowing him to roll the ball into an empty net.

Cazorla won two FA Cups with Arsenal while also scoring 29 goals and providing 45 assists in 180 appearances in all competitions, securing his status as a fan favourite.

Injuries sadly curtailed his time in England and he left in 2018, heading back to Villarreal for two seasons before moving to Qatari outfit Al-Sadd SC.

Despite now being in his late 30s, this recent display of skill shows that he's still not lost that ability to sprinkle stardust on any game he's involved in.

The Arsenal fans certainly seemed to enjoy seeing their former midfielder doing his thing back in Europe once again. Indeed, they quickly flocked to Twitter to reminisce about the player.

Here are some of the best reactions...

It seems everyone is in agreement about just how good Santi was and still is.