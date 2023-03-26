Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal remain interested in signing Moises Caicedo in the summer transfer window after their failed January bids.

What's the latest on Moises Caicedo and Arsenal?

In the winter market, the Gunners made it clear that they wanted to push the boat out to try and sign the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder. However, bids in the region of £70m were rejected.

And so the month came to an end and Caicedo stayed put. What's more, since then, the Ecuador international star has actually put pen to paper on a new deal with the Seagulls.

Indeed, at the start of March, he extended his current contract until June 2027, with the option of an additional year in Brighton’s favour – with no release clause.

With that in mind, some may feel as though Arsenal would not bother going back on for the midfielder in the summer – especially amid strong links to Declan Rice, too.

However, in a new update, Romano explained on his YouTube channel that Caiedo remains very much on the club's transfer list.

He said: "Arsenal have many options. And again, remember my words, Caicedo remains a target after the discussions they had during the January transfer window.

"So Caicedo is on the list again at Arsenal."

Will Arsenal sign Caicedo or Rice?

Caicedo certainly is a top midfielder already at the age of just 21 years old. And while some supporters may want England international Rice, the Brighton man could be a great alternative.

His teammate Joel Veltman noted the differences between the two after the recent match against West Ham which the Seagulls won 4-0.

The defender said of Caicedo (via The Athletic): “He’s powerful, not like [Tomas] Soucek or Rice, with body and everything, but he’s everywhere in midfield. What I like is he knows where the ball will be.

“I had one moment in the second half, a ball for Soucek, but he [Caicedo] knew it was coming, so he was stepping in.

“He’s shown that many times, a sense of feeling where the ball will go. For a midfielder that’s really good.”

Perhaps Mikel Arteta plans to have both Rice and Caicedo at the club next summer. However, that will cost a pretty penny with the Hammers hoping to get more than £100m for their man and Brighton already refusing £70m for the 21-year-old.

If so, the club may need to win the Premier League just to have that sort of spending power available.