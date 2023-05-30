Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Joao Cancelo will be allowed to leave this summer and Arsenal have a genuine "interest" in a transfer.

What's the latest on Arsenal and their transfer targets?

While the Gunners ultimately fell short in trying to win the Premier League, they still overachieved by even getting that close to Manchester City.

No doubt, what helped them improve this season was the double transfer swoop for Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko with the duo used to life at the top of the table.

And it seems as though another City player is on Arsenal's radar this summer with Cancelo – who has been on loan at Bayern Munich since January – supposedly on the market.

Indeed, while speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano first said (1:18): "From what I understand, Manchester City are prepared to let Joao Cancelo leave the club this summer. "

Before adding (1:57): “From what I understand, also Arsenal have an interest in Joao Cancelo. He is one of the players they appreciate.

"At the moment it is not the negotiation yet, we have to see how these discussions between Arsenal and Manchester City could be after the Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus.

"So let's see how the relationship between the two clubs will be. But, for sure, Arsenal appreciate Cancelo – he is one of the players they like, this is true."

Who do Arsenal want to sign at right-back?

There may have been an expectation that Caneclo would complete a move to Bayern this summer as they had an option within the loan to make it a permanent transfer at the end of the season for around £61m (€70m).

However, it appears that this won't be happening. Indeed, Romano previously has revealed: "From what I understand the old [Bayern] board had no concrete plans, no concrete talks, to negotiate for Cancelo. So it was a big opportunity for Cancelo to go elsewhere.

And so the £255k-p/w right-back will be heading back to Manchester before a final decision is made on his future.

And with the Gunners seemingly in the market for a new right-back – with Galatasaray's Sacha Boey also linked of late – perhaps they could look to steal yet another City player.

What's more, they'll be back in the Champions League next term and in need of great squad depth. Seeing as Cancelo has 49 appearances in that competition, he could provide the experience and quality required to aid the next step in Mikel Arteta's project.