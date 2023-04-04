Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal could sign as many as three "important" players in what will be a "busy" transfer market this summer.

What is the latest Arsenal transfer news?

After a comprehensive 4-1 win on the weekend, the Gunners have maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

And with just nine games left to play, Mikel Arteta and co will be firmly focused on winning the club's first title since the 2003/04 season.

However, some figures behind the scenes – such as sporting director Edu Gaspar – will no doubt be making big plans for the future.

With that in mind, while talking about the club's future transfer business on the House of Champions: A CBS Soccer Podcast, Romano revealed some exciting information.

Indeed, the journalist explained (15:13): "I think it's going to be a busy summer for Arsenal, they will try to go to the next step of the project.

"So to bring in important players. They had kind of rebuilding in the last few years, but now they want to bring in maybe 1,2, 3 important players and so let's see what they're gonna plan.

"I'm sure midfielders, offensive players, maybe [a] fullback. This could be the market for Arsenal. But now the full focus is on the Premier League.”

Who are Arsenal trying to sign this summer

It remains to be seen who exactly the Gunners will target but one man heavily linked is West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice. While a big bid was launched in January to try and land Moises Caicedo.

Beyond those two, fullback Ivan Fresneda of Real Valladolid was also reportedly targeted in the winter window, so perhaps Arsenal will come back in for him – especially if Kieran Tierney leaves amid transfer exit talk.

Those are just a few names and that doesn't account for the potential "offensive" option Romano also references with his latest update.

Of course, the Gunners will likely already have a list of names drafted up as targets but their ability to land their number one options may well depend on whether or not they can win the title.

At the very least, they will almost certainly be able to offer Champions League football next season, which will come as a big draw for many players from across Europe.

And so, taking it all into account, it does seem as though Arteta will get a few new shiny toys to play with next season, on top of his already exciting squad.