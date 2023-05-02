Football writer Aaron Catterson-Reid has slammed the news that talented teen Charlie Patino now looks likely to leave Arsenal in the summer.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

As the Gunners look to build a team that can consistently challenge for Premier League titles in the coming years, big moves can be expected in the summer window.

Indeed, there has already been plenty of talk in the media about Mikel Arteta potentially adding the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo to his midfield.

Of course, though, if one or both of those two were to arrive in North London, this could spell trouble for other options within the squad.

With that potentially in mind, it sounds as though talented youngster Patino no longer sees a path to first-team action with Arsenal.

Indeed, as per The Athletic, the 19-year-old is expected to leave on a permanent basis at the end of the season, with the club "receptive to his desire to seek" senior football elsewhere.

In reaction to this, Catterson-Reid warned that it could be a big mistake, writing on Twitter: "This is a Gnabry situation. That’s how good Patino is. This is such bad news for Arsenal."

Will Patino leave Arsenal this summer?

Arsenal fans will no doubt remember how they let Serge Gnabry football slip through their fingers as a youngster before ending up becoming a star with Bayern Munich. That must have scarred many supporters and they won't want to see the same happen with Patino.

After all, the teenager has shown the potential to be a future top talent having scored on debut for the Gunners and since excelled while out on loan at Blackpool this season.

Indeed, after scoring in the FA Cup against Southampton, his current boss Mick McCarthy said (via The Athletic.): "He has a right go at it, Charlie. He's a young man and sometimes he doesn't always get it right.

"He might press and get played past, but in the first half, he lost it in front of us about 20 yards into their half and won it back in the 18-yard box at the other side of the pitch. I said, 'If you can do that, you'll do for me'.

"The willingness to do it is great. I've loved working with him for the last few days, he's going to be a very good player."

No doubt, Patino has plenty of potential but there is no guarantee he will be a star. Even so, if he does leave in the summer, Arsenal would be wise to include some sort of buy-back clause in any contract as Manchester City have done with Romeo Lavia.