Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are set to make a bid for Declan Rice in the next few weeks.

Who do Arsenal want to sign this summer?

After what's seemed like such a long season – lengthened by the mid-season delay of the winter World Cup – the Premier League campaign will be finished at the end of the month.

And while the Gunners may not have been able to win the title, they have still achieved their first major goal by qualifying for the Champions League with a top-four finish.

Next season then, with football to be played in Europe's most prestigious competition, the Gunners will need to upgrade some areas in their squad.

And it seems as though Mikel Arteta is not hanging around. Indeed, the latest news is that Granit Xhaka is heading to Bayer Leverkusen in a £13m deal.

And this may open the door for West Ham United captain Rice to arrive at the Emirates in the near future.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed the very latest on the £60k-per-week Englishman.

He said (3:41): “Arsenal will attack the situation of Declan Rice and now it's a priority for them to go on that one.

"So Declan Rice remains on the Arsenal list, is discussed internally and they want to try to make a bid in the next weeks, once the situation will be clear on West Ham's side, also on the price tag to start the negotiations”

Is Rice joining Arsenal?

Seeing as Manchester City look to have the title wrapped up but the Gunners mathematically can't drop below second with just two games left to play, they may as well start focusing on summer transfers.

West Ham, however, still have the little matter of a European final to fight for. Indeed, they play AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday night.

With that being the case, the Irons and Rice will be entirely focused on that game in the short term and if they qualify, Arsenal probably won't be able to negotiate with the midfielder until the final has been played on June 7.

And so, for those particularly impatient in north London, they may even be hoping West Ham lose so they can come in with a bid as soon as possible.

To be fair, though with Premier League rivals such as Manchester United also in the market for Rice, it might be wise to get this deal wrapped up without much delay.