Journalist Charles Watts was left blown away by the performance of Arsenal transfer target Declan Rice in the most recent England match.

What’s the latest on Declan Rice to Arsenal?

Earlier this week, the Three Lions travelled to Italy and came away with all three points in their Euro 2024 qualifying match in a narrow 2-1 victory.

Understandably, much of the talk post-game has been about Harry Kane, who netted the second goal of the match to become England's all-time top scorer.

However, it was West Ham United star Rice who opened the scoring, and it seemed as though he really stood out for Watts. Indeed, with the midfielder linked with a summer move to Arsenal, the journalist outlined his thoughts on the possible deal.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said: "He was so good in that game, especially in the first half when he absolutely ran the show in Naples. Second half, not quite so dominant and Italy played a lot better, but I still thought Declan Rice was good.

"And I was just watching that game yesterday, I was thinking he would be such a fantastic signing for Arsenal if it does happen this summer.

"It's not going to be easy, going to cost a lot of money. We've heard time and time again from West Ham in the build-up to this summer that it's going to take a British record transfer fee to sign Declan Rice.

"Now, whether that actually is the case, again, we'll have to wait and see. I'm pretty sure that we're going to try and get him for a lot cheaper than that considering he’ll only have, I think, a year left on his deal at the end of the season."

How good was Declan Rice against Italy?

To be fair, it seems Watts wasn't the only one impressed with Rice as journalist Jacob Steinberg handed the Englishman an eight out of ten in The Guardian player ratings for his efforts.

He noted: "The West Ham captain answered criticism from Graeme Souness by opening the scoring. He later produced a superb tackle to deny [Nicolo] Barella. Furious to be booked for time-wasting. Stood firm when England were under the cosh."

Souness had suggested that Rice needed to score more goals to prove himself as a top midfielder – to which Rice replied, calling the comments "harsh" before then netting against Italy.

There is a feeling that the West Ham man is particularly keen to come and play for Mikel Arteta at Arsenal as he is a big fan of the Spaniard and it's not hard to see why the Gunners are hoping to land the player, either, after he showed his talents in this most recent game.

However, a deal might not be easy as West Ham are said to want more than £100m for the player who no doubt also demand a major boost in wages compared to the current reported £60,000 he earns per week.