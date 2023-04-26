A number of Arsenal fans online have reacted after spotting Declan Rice celebrating after a recent academy game at the Emirates Stadium.

What's the latest on Declan Rice?

On Tuesday night, the FA Youth Cup final took place, with West Ham United captain U18s making the trip to north London to take on the Gunners.

Jack Wilshere's men got off to a good start after scoring the opener early on, but Arsenal collapsed from there on in as the Irons scored five times without response to win the match 5-1.

While this will have been a big blow for the home side, their opponents were understandably jubilant at full-time - and the youngsters would have been delighted when senior club captain Rice showed his face in the winning team's dressing room.

As captured in this footage online, the £60k-per-week England midfielder was seen dancing, singing and celebrating with the FA Youth Cup winners.

Of course, it's no shock that he was happy for his team, but his sighting at the Emirates has sparked some interest online. After all, Rice has been strongly linked with a move to the Gunners in recent times.

What's more, having gone on the record about wanting to play European football in the near future, Arsenal could be the perfect destination as they will almost certainly be playing in the Champions League next term.

With that being the case, some fans were keen to joke that Rice was actually celebrating with the wrong team.

Here are some of the best reactions...

Others now want him to be celebrating at the Emirates next season.

And one supporter didn't seem too happy with his dance moves at all...