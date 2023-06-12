Bukaya Saka and Aaron Ramsdale have been spotted warmly greeting Declan Rice on England duty amid strong transfer links to Arsenal.

What's the latest on Declan Rice to Arsenal?

It seems quite likely that the West Ham United midfielder will be on the move this summer. After all, David Sullivan has confirmed he will be allowed to leave.

Indeed, in the aftermath of the Europa Conference League trophy win, the chairman told TalkSport: "We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season.

"In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement - or several replacements. It's not something we want to happen. We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago. He turned it down.

"It's cost him £10million to stay at West Ham in that time (in lost wages). And he wants to go.

"You can't keep a player who doesn't want to be there."

And Arsenal are strongly understood to be the favourites to land the midfielder, even though Bayern Munich have also recently been touted as a possible destination.

With that being the case, fans will likely be delighted to see Rice high-fiving Saka before then hugging Ramsdale – all with a big grin on his face – after meeting up with the players on England duty.

Footage from the official England Twitter account caught the interaction.

While Twitter user @karthikadhaigal shared the images on social media too – and you can enjoy them below.

When will Arsenal bid for Declan Rice?

Only adding to all the excitement, with West Ham's season now officially over, it seems the Gunners will make their move for the midfielder shortly.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently explained: "Arsenal will enter into crucial stages of Declan Rice deal next week. Official bid expected very soon after positive talks in the recent days.

"Gunners feel they’re ahead of Bayern as player priority is to continue in England — but timing will be crucial for Arsenal."

And let's not forget that Saka and Rice already appear to have a pretty good relationship having spent plenty of time together with the Three Lions.

For instance, when the Arsenal man signed his new contract back in May, the West Ham captain midfielder said on Instagram: "Congrats brother! Fully deserved."

All in all, it feels as though this deal is close and after greeting Rice so warmly, perhaps Saka and Ramsdale know the transfer is all but certain to happen.