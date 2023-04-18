Journalist Chris Wheatley has revealed that Arsenal believe Declan Rice is keen to join amid his friendship with Bukayo Saka.

What are the latest Declan Rice and Arsenal rumours?

While the Gunners will primarily be focused on fighting for the Premier League title in the remaining weeks of the season, moves will no doubt be being made behind the scenes ahead of what could be a busy summer market.

Indeed, with Champions League football almost certain to be played at the Emirates Stadium next term, Mikel Arteta will be looking to upgrade some aspects of his squad.

One player to have been linked strongly in the media in recent times has been West Ham United captain Rice. After all, the player has even gone on the record about wanting to play European football soon.

And while talking about the player on The Chris Wheatley Show, the host claimed that there could be another reason the Englishman wants to move to north London too.

The insider explained (18:57): “I think Rice is certainly the one who is likely to come in the summer.

"We know that he'd be very keen on making the move. He's got players and friends in the Arsenal team.

"Very close with Jack Wilshere, of course, who's the Arsenal under 18s coach. He's very close with Bukayo Saka as well in the England setup.

"So yep, to answer in short, Arsenal do like [Moises] Caicedo, they want to sign two central midfielders in the summer. But Declan Rice is the one that they really want. And there is an increasingly strong feeling that he wants to come as well.”

Who does Rice know at Arsenal?

It will no doubt excite fans to learn that the Gunners are supposedly keen on landing multiple midfielders this summer with Wheatley name-dropping Brighton ace Moises Caicedo too.

For now, though, it seems as though £60k-p/w Rice is the biggest priority. Of course, he knows Wilshere from when the two played at West Ham together.

The current Arsenal youth coach has even urged a transfer, telling PA (via Daily Mail): "He's a midfielder who can do anything. Anyone who supports any club would want Dec to join.

"If I'm talking from a selfish point of view, in north London, I think he would be very good under Mikel's watch."

What's more, he plays at international level with Saka for England, while he also knows Eddie Nketiah with the Arsenal striker even sharing his food with Rice back when they were both youngsters in the Chelsea academy.

All in all, everything seems to be pointing towards a summer move.