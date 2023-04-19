Journalist James McNicholas has claimed that Arsenal winger Emile Smith Rowe could be allowed to leave in the summer.

What's the latest on Emile Smith Rowe and Arsenal?

With just weeks left to play in the Premier League, every game feels increasingly important for the Gunners as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta and co, on Sunday afternoon they surrendered a two-goal lead away at West Ham United and had to settle for just a point when the full-time whistle blew.

The Hammers equalised through Jarrod Bowen in the 54th minute, which left the Gunners with plenty of time to go out and chase a winner.

In pursuit of that, Arteta looked to bring on the likes of Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira as attacking options off the bench.

Clearly, then, he trusted all of them to make a difference in the game ahead of Smith Rowe.

While talking about the player on the latest episode of Arsenal podcast Arsecast Extra, McNicholas claimed that we might not see much of the Englishman for the rest of the season, before adding that he might not even be asked to return to the team after the summer.

He said (48:25): "It almost feels as though he's been written off for the season. And you know: come back after a full preseason, if at all...

"But it's a strange one. And it's a pretty swift fall from grace because he was in the first XI for much of last season."

Does Arteta trust Smith Rowe?

Smith Rowe certainly has struggled for regular game time over the course of Arsenal's current campaign. Indeed, he's played just nine times in the league so far, for a measly total of 114 minutes.

However, this isn't necessarily because Arteta doesn't rate the 22-year-old. After all, groin surgery has kept him out for a large section of the season.

Even so, Smith Rowe has been available for the last nine league games but hasn't started even one – with four substitute appearances in this time.

The £40k-p/wmidfielder has plenty of talent and was vital for the club last term, as he made 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals.

Since then, whether it be fitness issues or another reason altogether, Arteta seems to have lost some faith in Smith Rowe.

With all that in mind, it does feel as though his long-term future at Arsenal is now in doubt.