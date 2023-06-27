During the transfer window, a picture really can paint a thousand words. At least, in the minds of supporters...

When a current player is pictured with another star elsewhere, minds begin racing, future strike partnerships begin to formed, and endless trophies are imagined. All of us enter dreamland.

The brutal reality is far from dream-like, though, as a picture is usually just that. A picture between two friends.

Arsenal fans have been the latest fans to get sucked into the hype of a photo, with young striker Folarin Balogun pictured with Paris Saint-Germain mega star Kylian Mbappe, leaving a number of fans dreaming over a potential link-up.

Balogun enjoyed an excellent season last time out whilst on loan at Stade Reims, scoring 22 goals in 29 appearances. And, now, he returns to Arsenal hoping to finally get his chance in the first team.

Given the Gunners' place in the Champions League next season, too, they will need all the help and squad depth that they can get. Having Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and the former Reims loanee as options would represent three strikers more than capable of hitting double figures in goals.

Arsenal fans have been busy getting excited at the thought of another striker at the Emirates, however.

What is the latest on Kylian Mbappe?

Whenever the transfer window opens, an Mbappe transfer saga seemingly begins. This summer, the Frenchman has been linked with a move away from PSG once again after he revealed that he does not plan on extending his current contract and will, therefore, become a free agent next summer.

This means that if the Ligue 1 champions want to make some money from their star man, they will need to make a transfer happen either this summer or in January.

According to ESPN, Real Madrid, though cautious over a move, are hopeful that a deal could finally be done this summer. And The New York Times suggest PSG may be forced into selling their star this summer as to not lose him for free – so he's essentially transfer listed and on the market, though would demand a fee of over £157m.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been urged to drop their summer plans and go all out for Mbappe by Forbes' Graham Ruthven. The forward could have ended up in North London as a youngster, as revealed by Arsene Wenger, who wanted him at Arsenal many years ago.

Whilst it would be a full circle moment for the Gunners to finally land Mbappe, however, it is Madrid in pole position.

Arsenal fans react to Balogun with Mbappe

The image was initially posted on the USMNT star's official Instagram before it was quickly circulated on social media.

Arsenal fans react to Balogun with Mbappe