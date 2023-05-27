Journalist Charles Watts has revealed that young Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo is likely to leave this summer having "caught the attention" of clubs in England and Germany.

Who will Arsenal sell this summer?

Mikel Arteta and co will likely be set for a busy summer with a number of new incomings expected. For instance, £200m might be needed to land targets Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

Of course, though, some exits will happen too and Granit Xhaka is one player who could bring in some money – around £13m to be exact – as he looks set to join Bayer Leverkusen.

The Premier League club will offload over lower-profile players too, and it seems as though 21-year-old goalkeeper Okonkwo could be on the list of summer departures.

Indeed, when talking on his YouTube channel, the journalist how the youngster has caught the eye both at home and abroad with some impressive loan spells.

He explained (5:40): "Arthur Okonkwo, obviously the very young goalkeeper at Arsenal – very highly rated.

"My understanding is there's lots of interest in him this summer. A move looks very likely, he's had a very good loan spell – two very good loan spells in fact.

He added (6:27): "He's caught the attention of a lot of clubs, both in England, but abroad as well, especially in Germany; I believe there's lots of interest in him. he's only got a year left on his contract."

Who is Arthur Okonkwo?

Last summer, the goalkeeper went on loan to Crewe Alexandra before then heading to Austria in January to finish the campaign with Sturm Graz.

He evidently impressed a great deal in that period as Watts now reports he has suitors in both countries ahead of a possible exit from Arsenal.

He played 26 times for the League Two side, keeping 10 clean sheets while in the Austrian Football Bundesliga, he has played 14 games, losing just four times and winning the rest with four clean sheets to his name too.

An England youth international at under-18 level (who can also present Nigeria), Okonkwo has been at the club since joining the Hale End Academy as an eight-year-old but has yet to make a competitive senior appearance for the Gunners (but has played in pres-eason matches).

With Aaron Ramsdale and Matt Turner ahead of him in the pecking order though, he might feel as though his career will be better off if he leaves this summer with the promise of regular minutes at a new club.