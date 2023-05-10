Journalist Chris Wheatley has claimed that Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka could become a coach at the club one day just like Jack Wilshere.

What's the latest on Granit Xhaka and Arsenal?

The redemption ark for the Swiss midfielder really has been quite incredible. After all, he was once booed off by his own supporters at the Emirates but is now a key player for Mikel Arteta.

Indeed, with the Gunners pushing for a Premier League title, Xhaka has played in all but one game, scoring five goals and assisting seven.

Worryingly, though, this week it has emerged that he could be on the move in the summer with Bayer Leverkusen said to be keen on landing the 30-year-old.

While talking about these rumours on his own YouTube show, Wheatley suggested that Xhaka could want to leave if he isn't guaranteed regular minutes.

However, the journalist also explained that he's doing his coaching badges and could well be the sort of character who retires one day to become a coach at Arsenal.

He explained (10:44): "Granit Xhaka, it's a difficult one. He will want guaranteed games next season. If he's not going to get that then I think he will be looking for a move elsewhere.

"So, we'll have to wait and see and it depends on what business Arsenal do this summer, but we know Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of Granit Xhaka, for what he offers on and off the pitch.

"He's currently doing his UEFA B licence, I think it is, with Mohamed Elneny. So he's doing his coaching badges. He wants to be a coach.

"And I think there's going to be potential for him to probably retire and one day be a coach similar to how Jack Wilshere has done at Arsenal.

"So we will have to wait and see on Xhaka's future, there's nothing certain there yet, but it's definitely one to watch this summer."

Will Xhaka become a manager one day?

Injuries sadly forced Wilshere's career to end early but he has since returned to north London and now coaches the U18 side – guiding them recently to the FA Youth Cup final.

And while these latest rumours do throw some doubt over the future of Xhaka, it's clear that he is well respected at the club and if he does want to be a coach one day, he may prefer to stick around and learn even more under current boss Arteta – as the two clearly seem to have a good relationship.

All in all, it will be interesting to see how things play out in the summer but it sounds as though the £120k-p/w midfielder is already making ambitious plans for his long-term future regardless of what happens over the coming months in the transfer market.