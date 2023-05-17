Journalist Charles Watts has suggested that Granit Xhaka could be used by Arsenal in a swap deal to land Moussa Diaby.

Is Xhaka leaving Arsenal?

It's been a great season for the Gunners who have surprised many by genuinely fighting for a Premier League title.

And while they look destined to fall short of that goal, they have still achieved their main goal of getting back into the Champions League.

At the heart of the improvement, has been Xhaka who has played in all but one league game this season, scoring five goals and assisting seven.

Despite this arguably best season of his Arsenal career, it looks as though the time has come for him to depart.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano has explained on Twitter that Bayer Leverkusen are in "advanced talks" to sign the midfielder.

With this being the case, Watts has suggested it could be an opportunity to use Xhaka in part of a swap deal that could see Leverkusen winger Diaby move to the Emirates.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, he explained (3:38): “Diaby at Leverkusen, you know, could that be something that's potentially tied in with Granit Xhaka going to Leverkusen in the summer?

“All these things are going to be decided over the next few months but I think selling players is going to be absolutely key for Arsenal in terms of what they're going to do this summer and how they take the squad up to the next level.”

Will Arsenal try to sign Moussa Diaby this summer?

In the winter, Arsenal were reported by Sky Sports as having made contact with Bayer Leverkusen over Diaby with a €100m (£88.5m) price tag floating around.

That's an awful lot of money but if the Gunners added Xhaka – who is supposedly on the move for €15m (£13m) – then this transfer could become a little more affordable.

What's more, Diaby - who's been hailed a "beast" by some in the media - earns considerably less than the Swiss midfielder, with his wages at £38k-p/w and the current Arsenal man on £120k-p/w, so this would also make the deal a little more palatable for the club accountants.

All in all, it sounds as though Xhaka will be leaving north London this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to ruthlessly upgrade his squad.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Diaby is viewed as someone who can come in and help raise the level of the team.