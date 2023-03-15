Journalist Chris Wheatley has revealed that Arsenal are considering a move for midfielder Julian Brandt amid concurrent links to Moussa Diaby.

What's the latest on Julian Brandt and Arsenal?

It's no secret that the Premier League club are among those reported to be keen on landing Bayer Leverkusen ace Diaby, with

Fabrizio Romano revealing their interest dates back two years.

However, clubs including Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United are also said to be in the mix for the winger, so it won't be easy for the Gunners to pull off any deal.

Judging from this interest, though, it's fair to assume Mikel Arteta wants to add some attacking depth to his squad in the summer and perhaps Borussia Dortmund midfielder Brandt will be the perfect alternative.

While speaking on the Chris Wheatley Show, the host reported that the Bundesliga duo are both players currently on the Arsenal transfer radar.

Wheatley explained: “Now, Moussa Diaby is a player who has a lot of interest from clubs across Europe. And he's not the only player that Arsenal have been looking at in that kind of position.

"Julian Brandt is a player that they've long admired. And I think Brandt, again, he's a player who certainly would be interested in coming to the Premier League.

"He's someone who they've looked at for a long time, as I said, and I think between him and Diaby, there are players in the Bundesliga that Arsenal are keeping their eye on."

Could Julian Brandt join Arsenal this summer?

As things stand, Brandt's contract with Dortmund is set to expire in 2024, meaning he'll enter the final year of his deal at the end of the season.

This means he could be available at a cut price, and when figures such as €100m (£88m) are being touted for Diaby in January, it's safe to assume the German would cost much less than the Leverkusen winger.

Brandt has great versatility about him too, having operated on both wings and in a central attacking midfielder role this season. What's more, he's been in superb form, netting nine goals and five assists in all competitions, while he has four goals in his last five Bundesliga games.

Taking it all into account, if Diaby is out of reach, it certainly feels as though Arsenal have got their eyes on a pretty exciting alternative signing.