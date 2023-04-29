Journalist Charles Watts has earmarked Kieran Tierney as an opportunity for Arsenal to make "big money" this summer.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

With the Gunners flying high this season but potentially set to fall just short of winning the Premier League, plenty of focus has been on who they can bring in during the upcoming transfer market to improve the squad.

However, if new faces come in, certain members of Mikel Arteta's team will also be put up on the transfer list too.

One name who has been linked with a move away from north London of late is left-back Tierney. Indeed, as per Football Insider, Manchester City are looking into potentially signing the Scotland international.

While discussing the £110k-p/w defender on his YouTube channel, Watts suggested this move could happen if Arsenal wanted to add some funds to their transfer kitty.

He said: “Kieran Tierney obviously is another player who I think you can make big money out of this summer if you decide to sell.”

How much is Tierney worth?

According to that report in Football Insider, the player is actually open to the move and Arsenal value him at around £30m.

If that is the case, it's certainly a decent chunk that could be reinvested in players elsewhere. What's more, they might be able to replace him internally.

After all, Oleksandr Zinchenko has been the first-choice left-back this term (starting 24 league games), while Takehiro Tomiyasu has also been played at left-back ahead of Tierney at times.

With that being the case, it's easy to see why Arsenal might look to offload the defender in the summer but it remains to be seen if they would want to sell to a direct rival.

The Gunners signed Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus from Man City and this has helped them challenge for the title – a mistake City won't want to make again.

And so, perhaps Arteta would be happier to sell elsewhere. There has actually been talk that La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona could be keen on Tierney (via The Sun), suggesting a transfer bid could be in the region of £50m, which certainly would see Arsenal make some "big money" just as Watts suggests.

All in all, it will be interesting to see if he's really up for sale this summer and who is interested.