Journalist Charles Watts has revealed that interest from multiple teams in Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney should help drive his transfer fee up.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer exit news?

It seems quite likely that the left-back could be on the move this summer as he's lost his spot in the first team to Oleksandr Zinchenko over the course of the season.

Indeed, the Scottish defender has started just five times in the Premier League so far and it seems as though some teams across the division have been keeping tabs on his status.

For instance, the latest news is that Aston Villa could be keen on landing Tierney when the transfer market opens. The Telegraph notes that former Arsenal boss Unai Emery wants a reunion with the defender after they worked together in north London.

While discussing this development on his YouTube channel, Watts explained how this sort of interest could help spark a bidding war for the defender.

The journalist said (10:10): "Interesting and good for Arsenal if you've got more than one club involved in the race for Kieran Tierney this summer – if the club do agree to let him leave, which we kind of expect they probably will do.

“If you've got more than just Newcastle in the running, it's good for Arsenal – drives the price up. And potentially if you've got a club like Newcastle in the running, and there's another club involved, then you can go to Newcastle – who we know got plenty of money – and say, 'Look, this is what they're offering, are you're going to match that or offer more than that?'

"And you would expect Newcastle might say: 'Yes, we will'. And flex that financial muscle that they have.

Who wants to sign Tierney from Arsenal?

As Watts alludes to, Aston Villa aren't the only team who have been said to be keen on the £110k-p/w Scotland international.

For example, Newcastle United have been heavily linked with Tierney throughout the course of the season, while Manchester City has also been touted as a potential destination.

It's certainly good news for the Gunners that there are potentially three Premier League clubs keen on their player – especially with two of those teams being particularly wealthy – and so there is every chance Arsenal can make a profit on the 25-year-old who was signed from Celtic for £25m in 2019.